Introducing Jane Austen: A talk by Maureen Stiller

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth, Maureen Stiller will talk about Jane's life and influence on the development of the modern novel.

Maureen Stiller is the Honorary Secretary of the Jane Austen Society and we are delighted to welcome her to the Chichester Literary Society at Boxgrove Village Hall, PO18 OEE at 2pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Doors open at 1.30pm. Visitors welcome - £8 on the door. More on the speaker and Society at www.chichesterliterarysociety.org