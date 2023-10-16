BREAKING
Introduction to PRP treatments at Horsham equine rehabilitation centre talk on on November 11

Do you want to know what PRP is?Have you heard of PRP treatment and want to know more about it? This will be the perfect event for you to attend to learn more about the treatment and how it works.
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
Moorcroft Equine Rehabilitation Centre is running an Introduction to PRP Treatments by Janet Hadfield from Advanced Biologics Research LTD at their base in West Sussex. This event is taking place on Saturday 11th November 2023 – from 12 pm to 1:30 pm. This is a free event that anyone can join.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is an alternative treatment to steroids reducing pain and treating lameness. PRP treatment has been well-researched for the treatment of osteoarthritis and tendon and ligament injuries. PRP uses the horse's own platelets to accelerate the healing process of injured tendons and ligaments.

At this event, there will be full explanations and demonstrations as to how these excellent healing treatments work on horses. Plenty of horses have already benefitted from this treatment.

Happy horses rehabilitated at Moorcroft Equine.
Moorcroft is a charity that focuses on rehabilitating former racehorses but also helps all other horses. They have been participating in research evaluating the use of PRP as an alternative to steroids. Moorcroft has 14 years of experience rehabilitating ex-racehorses. At Moorcroft’s base, they have a full-time physiotherapist who helps all of the horses in their care with what they may need.

Book your place now to avoid disappointment.

Spaces can be booked through this link- https://www.moorcroftracehorse.org.uk/20/09/23-introduction-to-prp-treatments