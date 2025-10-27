Invitation to a Men's Breakfast in Chichester - 22 November 2025
Join us for a hearty breakfast, good conversation, and an inspiring talk. It’s a great opportunity to meet others, build friendships, and enjoy a positive start to your weekend. Feel free to invite friends, family, or neighbours—everyone is welcome.
This month, we’re delighted to welcome Rico Tice, former Senior Minister of Evangelism at All Souls, Langham Place, London, and Co-Founder of Christianity Explored Ministries.
These informal gatherings offer a relaxed setting where men can connect, share stories, and be encouraged—while enjoying a delicious breakfast of their choice and hearing from an excellent guest speaker.
To book a place (cost £10 payable on the door) contact:
Peter Sutton: T: 07813024585; E: [email protected]
Date: Saturday 22 November 2025.
Start time: 8.00am; End time: 10:00am
Location: The Woolpack Inn, 71 Fishbourne Road (West), Fishbourne, Chichester PO19 3JJ. (free parking)