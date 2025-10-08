Invitation to a Men's Breakfast in Chichester - 25 October 2025
This month Charlie Colchester, ex City Entrepreneur, initiator of many international Christian Initiatives and currently Patron and Trustee of the Epiphany Trust, will be joining us.
These very informal gatherings are an opportunity for men to meet and socialise together in a very informal setting to chat and cultivate new friendships, whilst also enjoying a delicious breakfast of their choice - and being inspired by an excellent speaker.
To book a place (cost £10 payable on the door) contact:
Peter Sutton: T: 07813024585; E: [email protected]
Date: Saturday 25 October 2025.
Start time: 8.00am; End time: 10:00am
Location: The Woolpack Inn, 71 Fishbourne Road (West), Fishbourne, Chichester PO19 3JJ. (free parking)