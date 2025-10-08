Invitation to a Men's Breakfast in Chichester - 25 October 2025

By Peter Sutton
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2025, 07:42 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 08:48 BST
Our monthly breakfast is a community event, sponsored by Immanuel Church, open to all men. Please to join us for a hearty breakfast, meet others, listen to an interesting speaker and enjoy the morning together. Feel free to invite friends, family members or neighbours.

This month Charlie Colchester, ex City Entrepreneur, initiator of many international Christian Initiatives and currently Patron and Trustee of the Epiphany Trust, will be joining us.

These very informal gatherings are an opportunity for men to meet and socialise together in a very informal setting to chat and cultivate new friendships, whilst also enjoying a delicious breakfast of their choice - and being inspired by an excellent speaker.

To book a place (cost £10 payable on the door) contact:

Men's Breakfastplaceholder image
Men's Breakfast

Peter Sutton: T: 07813024585; E: [email protected]

Date: Saturday 25 October 2025.

Start time: 8.00am; End time: 10:00am

Location: The Woolpack Inn, 71 Fishbourne Road (West), Fishbourne, Chichester PO19 3JJ. (free parking)

