Invitation to a Men's Breakfast in Chichester - 27 September 2025.

Our monthly breakfast is a community event, sponsored by Immanuel Church, open to all men. Please to join us for a hearty breakfast, meet others, listen to an interesting speaker and enjoy the morning together. Feel free to invite friends, family members or neighbours.

These very informal gatherings are an opportunity for men to meet and socialise together in a very informal setting to chat and cultivate new friendships, whilst also enjoying a delicious breakfast of their choice - and being inspired by an excellent speaker.

This month Tim Dieppe, who is s head of public policy at Christian Concern, will be joining us. Tim joined Christian Concern in 2016 after a career in fund management during which time he was named one of Britain's top 100 fund managers by Citywire.

To book a place (cost £10 payable on the door) contact:

Men's Breakfast

Date: Saturday 27 September 2025.

Start time: 8.00am; End time: 10:00am

Location: The Woolpack Inn, 71 Fishbourne Road (West), Fishbourne, Chichester PO19 3JJ. (free parking)