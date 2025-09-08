Invitation to a Men's Breakfast in Chichester - 27 September 2025.
These very informal gatherings are an opportunity for men to meet and socialise together in a very informal setting to chat and cultivate new friendships, whilst also enjoying a delicious breakfast of their choice - and being inspired by an excellent speaker.
This month Tim Dieppe, who is s head of public policy at Christian Concern, will be joining us. Tim joined Christian Concern in 2016 after a career in fund management during which time he was named one of Britain's top 100 fund managers by Citywire.
To book a place (cost £10 payable on the door) contact:
Peter Sutton: T: 07813024585; E: [email protected]
Date: Saturday 27 September 2025.
Start time: 8.00am; End time: 10:00am
Location: The Woolpack Inn, 71 Fishbourne Road (West), Fishbourne, Chichester PO19 3JJ. (free parking)