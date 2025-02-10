Invitation to a Men's Breakfast in Chichester

Men's Community Breakfast – all men welcome. Join us for a full English breakfast (or a breakfast of your choice). Cost £10.00.

Our guest speaker this month is The Very Reverend Dr Mark Oakley, Dean of Southwark Cathedral.

These very informal gatherings are an opportunity for men to meet and socialise together in a very informal setting to chat and cultivate new friendships, whilst also enjoying a delicious breakfast of their choice - and being inspired by an excellent speaker.

To book a place contact:

Date: Saturday 22 February 2025.

Start time: 8.00amEnd time: 10:00am

Location: The Woolpack Inn, 71 Fishbourne Road (West), Fishbourne, Chichester PO19 3JJ. (free parking)