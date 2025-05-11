Invitation to a Men's Breakfast in Chichester
Men's Community Breakfast – all men welcome. Join us for a full English breakfast (or a breakfast of your choice). Cost £10.00.
Our guest speaker this month is Major General (Retd.) Roddy Porter.
These very informal gatherings are an opportunity for men to meet and socialise together in a very informal setting to chat and cultivate new friendships, whilst also enjoying a delicious breakfast of their choice - and being inspired by an excellent speaker.
To book a place contact:
Peter Sutton: T: 07813024585; E: [email protected]
Date: Saturday 17 May 2025.
Start time: 8.00am; End time: 10:00am
Location: The Woolpack Inn, 71 Fishbourne Road (West), Fishbourne, Chichester PO19 3JJ. (free parking)