Invitation to a Men's Breakfast in Chichester

By Peter Sutton
Contributor
Published 11th May 2025, 21:02 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 09:42 BST
Men's Community Breakfast – all men welcome. Join us for a full English breakfast (or a breakfast of your choice). Cost £10.00.

Our guest speaker this month is Major General (Retd.) Roddy Porter.

These very informal gatherings are an opportunity for men to meet and socialise together in a very informal setting to chat and cultivate new friendships, whilst also enjoying a delicious breakfast of their choice - and being inspired by an excellent speaker.

To book a place contact:

Men's Breakfast

Peter Sutton: T: 07813024585; E: [email protected]

Date: Saturday 17 May 2025.

Start time: 8.00am; End time: 10:00am

Location: The Woolpack Inn, 71 Fishbourne Road (West), Fishbourne, Chichester PO19 3JJ. (free parking)

