Invitation to a Nelson Mass singing workshop in Crawley
WORKSHOP LEADERS are Phoenix Choir Music Director,George Salmon, and voice coach Lynton Atkinson.There will be various rehearsals plus a vocal technique session, and a final sing through of what we have learnt.
WORKSHOP FEE for guests is £25 for singers over 35 years of age, with a special discounted fee of £10 for younger singers aged 18 to 35, (plus booking fee and music hire as required).
WHAT’S INCLUDED The workshop fee includes refreshments during breaks, and cakes in the afternoon breaks before we sing through what we have learnt. You will need to bring your lunch or buy locally.
MUSIC SCORE Novello score, available to hire at £2, or you can bring your own copy.
More details on Phoenix Choir of Crawley website or Facebook page.
Registration is by Ticketsource (booking fee applies) or contact 07821 872666.