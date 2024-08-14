Invitation to Craftmakers' Fair at Linfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The public are invited to a wonderful arts and craft fair which will be held in Linfield next month.

The Craftmakers' Fair will take place on Saturday, September 14 from 10am to 4.15pm at the United Reformed Church High Street, Lindfield.

There will be lots of very special gifts including jewellery, basket ware, art, pottery, embroidery and lots more.

Now's your chance to start your Christmas shopping early with a fantastic selection of gifts for all ages!

See you there!