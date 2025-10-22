'It ain't over 'til the Fatboy sings' a Fatboy Slim takeover, pop-up shop and exhibition celebrating 40 years of music history at Helm Gallery in Brighton

Helm Gallery in Brighton has announced It Ain’t Over ’Til the Fatboy Sing; a Fatboy Slim takeover, pop-up shop and exhibition celebrating the release of the world-renowned DJ and producer’s new photo book of the same name, chronicling and commemorating his remarkable 40-year career in music.

Running from 23rd October to 30th November, for five weeks the gallery will showcase an extensive collection of Fatboy Slim’s personal memorabilia alongside photography by Jessica van der Weert, Chemical X, and Mark Vessey, capturing his influence across music and culture.

Downstairs, artist Ryan Callanan (RYCA) takes over the exhibition hall with his solo show DEEP; An exploration of acid house, rave culture, and the iconic smiley-face imagery synonymous with Fatboy Slim’s legacy.

Last week, Fatboy Slim released his debut book It Ain’t Over... ’Til the Fatboy Sings (Rocket 88 Books), a richly illustrated celebration of four decades in music and remix culture. Spanning over 300 pages and featuring more than 1,000 images, the book traces Norman’s journey from his teenage band days and pop stardom with The Housemartins to global acclaim as a pioneering DJ. Drawing from personal archives, it offers a vivid, often unseen glimpse into his life and career, complete with stories behind the memorabilia. The book is available now in three editions, including limited versions packed with exclusive extras and surprises.

For more information visit: fatboyslimbook.com