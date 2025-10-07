It'll be Chaotico when Carl gets in the ring!

Carl Anderson has been an international performance artist, a film extra, a zookeeper and a wrestling referee.

But on Saturday the Brighton care worker will morph into “Carlos Chaotico” and step into the grappling ring at the Stanley Deason Leisure Centre to take on two rule-bending villains who go by the name of The Storm Boyz.

Anthony Storm, who has been coached at the famed Santino Brothers academy in Los Angeles, and his tag-team partner, Bad Boy Jonny, are two of the meanest guys in the business, but Carl is unphased about going face to face with them in front of his home-town fans.

“It’s something I always want to do when I get the chance. My friends goaded me for ages to do it where they can come and see me, and there will be plenty of them there. We’ve already sold loads of tickets, so the atmosphere will be great.”

Carl Anderson, aka Carlos Chaotico, will climb into the ring in Brighton on Saturday to face the Storm Boyz

Carl, who has had bit parts in one of the Bridget Jones films and Eastenders, is a keen athlete and a familiar figure in park runs in Preston Park and over Bevendean Downs, reputed to be the sixth most difficult run in the country. “People recognise me running in my “Carlos Chaotico” character and call out ‘there’s that wrestler!’”

“Carlos” will be joined in the ring on Saturday by James Kenna, a wrestler and referee known as “The Mighty Oak”, in a bout that is a sequel to events that occurred at the Whitehawk venue earlier this year when the gauntlet was thrown down after Carl had made his debut against Anthony Storm.

Kenna was the “third man” in the ring on that occasion and himself clashed with the captain of The Storm Boyz after he had disqualified him and then gone on to beat him in the American Rumble.

The action-packed show, which starts at 7.30, will also feature an international match between New Zealand champion Spartan and P. J. Reeves, an appearance by local favourite Barry Cooper, and a special ladies’ contest starring The Huntress.

Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366, including family tickets and discounts for advance bookings.