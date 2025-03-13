The GOOD Future event launches in Hastings this year with a packed agenda of speakers, presentations and demonstrations from local business and organisations already working within the green space to promote sustainability, green energy and active travel within Hastings, East Sussex.

The event was the idea of two people who over coffee, talking about how the green agenda grows within the Hastings communities and how an event could support the local councils on their mission to get to net zero. The event hosted at East Sussex College, Hastings campus is for students on Thursday 3rd April and then opens its doors for an open public session on Saturday 5th April 1-.3-3.30pm.

The aim is to get everyone talking about the issues that matter to our town, looking at Green energy, insulating homes and active travel.

Saturday is an opportunity for residents to meet key people, within the green space pushing for an improved agenda on green initiatives alongside those from the council that offer advice and support, whilst also keeping the green conversation a priority. Amongst those taking part are Stagecoach, Transition Town Hasting’s and Energise Sussex Coast.

‘Energise East Sussex are pleased to be taking part in the Good Future event, continuing the good work we have been doing in Hastings to offer support, training and practical advice around green energy, bringing down bills and making our homes more energy efficient’.

Kate Meakin – Director Energise Sussex Coast

This is the 1st year of a five-year event that will offer voice to residents and feedback and engagement with local council, the aim to evolve the town, and educate of green initiatives. We are pleased to have great speakers including Joel Mitchell from Stagecoach, Political leaders and green focussed leaders including Dougal Flemming CEO of Rewild Economics and the team from Transition Town Hastings.

Thursday 3rd April 9-4pm (East College Students)

Saturday 5th April 10.30-3.30 (All residents) lunch provided

James Thomas

The GOOD Future Project Lead