It's Cocktail O'Clock in Brighton in November
Enjoy £9.50 promotional cocktails at over 30 premium venues across the city including Hotel du Vin, Cecconi’s, Drakes, Twisted Lemon, The Archives, Terre à Terre, Palm Court on Brighton Palace Pier and many more. No ticket is required – simply ask for the Brighton Cocktail Week menu and order your favourites including 0% options.
In addition, there are plenty of special events, many of which are raising money for charity.
Dog lovers are invited to bring their furry friends to Brighton Toy & Model Museum for ‘Cocktails & Wagging Tails’ – a doggy open day on Sunday 2 November. Dogs will receive W’ZIS snacks whilst owners sup on Madame Jennifer Distillery cocktails and tuck into a box of either cheese or charcuterie. 100% of the money will be divided between the museum charity and RSPCA Brighton.
Remember, remember the fifth of November! Guest bartenders will be taking to the night sky above glittering to serve up cocktails whilst guests watch sparkling Sussex below on Wednesday 5 November.
Undoubtably food lovers won’t want to miss ‘Cocktails & Canapés Under The Sea’ at Brighton’s SEA LIFE aquarium on Thursday 6 November. Seven local bartenders and seven local chefs are paired to create matched cocktails and snacks for guests to enjoy as they explore the wonders of the world’s oldest operating aquarium.
For more events – including immersive moving screenings, brunches, distillery open days and the Rambury Martini Trail – plus menus and venues visit www.brightoncocktailweek.com