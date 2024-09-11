It’s Murder in Eastbourne!

By Steve Huxley
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2024, 08:17 BST
Haven Players bring mayhem this weekend

It's rare indeed to have a murder pre announced, but that's just what Eastbourne's Haven Players have done- TWICE!

The multiple NODA Award winners have two murders taking place this weekend, a farmer on Friday night, and a local Hotel Manager on Saturday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadly, although they are (obviously) very well organised, they have no idea who will commit these murders, which is where YOU come in.

Murder Mystery.placeholder image
Murder Mystery.

The audience on both nights will be given all the clues they need, and will have a chance to solve it and submit their answers in the interval, with prizes for the winning table.

Murder mysteries are great fun - you can go with a group or just pitch up and join somebody else's table, it's all about the fun. Bring some nibbles along to enjoy while solving the crimes.

The box office is open now at havenplayers.co.uk

Come along and have an evening of fun at Stone Cross memorial hall - who knows, you could become the next Marple or Poirot.

Related topics:Stone Cross

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice