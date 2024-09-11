It’s Murder in Eastbourne!
It's rare indeed to have a murder pre announced, but that's just what Eastbourne's Haven Players have done- TWICE!
The multiple NODA Award winners have two murders taking place this weekend, a farmer on Friday night, and a local Hotel Manager on Saturday night.
Sadly, although they are (obviously) very well organised, they have no idea who will commit these murders, which is where YOU come in.
The audience on both nights will be given all the clues they need, and will have a chance to solve it and submit their answers in the interval, with prizes for the winning table.
Murder mysteries are great fun - you can go with a group or just pitch up and join somebody else's table, it's all about the fun. Bring some nibbles along to enjoy while solving the crimes.
The box office is open now at havenplayers.co.uk
Come along and have an evening of fun at Stone Cross memorial hall - who knows, you could become the next Marple or Poirot.
