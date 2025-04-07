It's not too late to sign up for the St Wilfrid's Hospice Moonlight Walk!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The St Wilfrid’s Hospice Moonlight Walk returns on Saturday June 14th from Chichester College!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Choose between a five or ten-mile walk around Chichester, and make memories with your family and friends as you explore familiar sights in a completely different way.

There are also opportunities throughout the walk to remember loved ones who you might be missing. At the Guildhall in Priory Park, you can write a message to a loved one on our memory cards, and tie it to our candlelit memory archway. You will also have the opportunity to decorate your t-shirts before the walk at our event village, where you can also grab a bite to eat, and warm up for your walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are excited that once again for 2025, an incredibly kind, local anonymous sponsor has pledged to match all donations up to £50,000 for our Moonlight Walkers! This means that every pound you raise to support St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s vital work will be doubled for the first £50,000 of fundraising.

The Memory Archway

By signing up and fundraising, you will be helping St Wilfrid’s Hospice, a local independent charity, continue to care for people in your local community who need expert end-of-life and palliative care.

It costs over £9million a year, which is over £26,000 per day, to run our vital services, so every pound you can fundraise will make a huge difference to local lives.

Thank you so much for your continued support.

To sign up, or to find out more about the Moonlight Walk, please visit our website stwh.co.uk/moonlight, or please do get in touch with our friendly fundraising team on [email protected], or call 01243 755184.

The Moonlight Walk is proudly sponsored by Henry Adams.