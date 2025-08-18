It’s not too late to wing your way to WWT Arundel’s Dragonfly Festival

Run out of things to do this summer? Those looking to keep the kids entertained should head to WWT Arundel Wetland Centre where its unforgettable Dragonfly Festival is still in full swing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An immersive experience in wetland nature, complete with a dazzling line-up of dragonfly-themed activities await festival goers. From pond dipping to dragonfly stilt walkers and summer crafts to dragonfly boat safaris, there are activities to suit everyone’s idea of fun and inspire a deeper connection with wetland nature.

Allowing the mind and body to wander, there’s lots to explore and experience on WWT Arundel’s 62-acre site. Long summer days at the Dragonfly Festival can involve the whole family pond dipping, having fun in adventure play areas, and taking part in macro photography and creative workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For budding dragonfly experts, now is the time to visit. Dragonflies and damselflies thrive in wetlands during the summertime. There are dragonfly spotter cards to complete and even giant outdoor dragonfly-themed games to get stuck into in the Wildlife Garden.

Kids with creative crafts at WWT Arundel's Dragonfly Festival.

Elizabeth Pearce, Learning Manager at WWT Arundel adds: “There’s lots to do at our Dragonfly Festival this summer. Whether you want to spend quality time with your family or gather friends for a great day out, there’s plenty to take part in, learn from, and explore, all while making precious memories in a beautiful wetland setting.

“Dragonflies are amazing little creatures, but don’t just take our word for it, come and see for yourselves.”

The festival runs until September 22 and participation in the WWT Dragonfly Festival at WWT Arundel is included with the price of admission and is free to WWT members. More information, including a list of festival activities and reduced-price ticket availability can be found at wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel