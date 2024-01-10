It's panto time In Fairlight
This year The Fairlight Pantomime Group cast and the fantastic Director Jennifer Annetts are whisking you away to a little village called Old Windy Bottom.
In the old village of Old Windy Bottom you will meet a poor country lad called Jack and his brother Simple Simon. Jack is brave and bold but poor Simple Simon just wants to have more friends, so when he says to you "Hi-ya gang!" why not be one of his best friends and shout back "Don't be silly Simple Simon!" he will love it!
True to the popular fairy tale, Buttermilk the family cow is sold for a bag of worthless beans. Of course that is until our amazing Fairy Sugardust casts a magic spell over them.
A Wicked Witch, a giant who lives in a castle high in the sky and a princess in need of a hero, our pantomime has it all and much, much more.
From the 25th of January till the 27th of January it's your chance to come with us and see this amazing adventure unfold right in front of your eyes. You will laugh, cry and even possibly be scaried a bit by the giant and his thunderous voice!
It's fun for the whole family!
Tickets are on sale now from WWW.FAIRLIGHTPANTOMIME.COM
It's all happening at Fairlight Village Hall, Broadway, Fairlight, Hastings, East Sussex, TN35 4DA
Thursday 25th & Friday 26th 7.30pm start
£8.20 per adult £4.10 per child (including service charge)
Saturday 27th
All seats £8.20 (including service charge)
So don't miss out on an adventure of a life time, book your tickets today!