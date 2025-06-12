Jam packed holiday activities in West Sussex

Planning ahead for the summer holidays? West Sussex Music has two weeks of holiday activities organised across the county, with something to suit all musical tastes and abilities. Come for one or all days. Lunch is included and free places are available for those in receipt of free school meals. Open to 8 – 16 yr olds, all skill levels are welcome, and equipment is provided. These workshops are a wonderful opportunity to be active during school holidays and make music with others.

All participants will receive a Digital Badge after completing the workshops. Digital badges are innovative, visual representations of skills, achievements, or certifications earned online allowing individuals to showcase their accomplishments across platforms, enhancing credibility and engagement.

Elizabeth Leondaritis, Youth Engagement Manager, said:

“Our holiday activities are an excellent way for children and young people to explore different ways of music making which appeal to them, whilst having fun and making friends along the way. As well as our established courses, we’re delighted to welcome back The Enchanted Cinema for a second time.”

Running from the 23-30 July (dates vary depending on location) West Sussex Music has the following activities on offer –

The Enchanted Cinema – Interactive Soundtrack and Music Creation, 23 July in Horsham and 24 July in Worthing

Imagine going to the cinema and becoming part of a pop-up orchestra which creates the musical soundtrack. The

Interactive Soundtrack and Music Creation workshop does just that. Led by professional musicians from The Enchanted Cinema company you’ll use your voice, hands and feet, and then instruments and ingenious sound effects, to create a magical one-of-a-kind soundtrack to on screen works from incomparable Japanese animators, Studio Ghibli. Open to 8 – 16 yr olds, all skill levels are welcome, and equipment is provided.

Rock and Pop Band, 24 & 25 July, Worthing

If you have a passion for playing guitar, bass, drums, keyboard/piano or singing then this workshop is for you. We’ve got an exciting workshop designed for 11 – 16 yr olds – Rock &

Pop Band. Designed for students that have already started learning the basics in lessons, you’ll form your own rock and pop band, collaborating with other musicians to work on covers or original songs and develop skills in song arrangement, stage presence and live performance techniques. Those attending get to use the state-of-the-art facilities music studios at Northbrook College.

Music Production & DJ, 24 & 25 July in Bognor Regis, 28 July in Crawley

Get a hands-on introduction to music creation and mixing. Learn beat-making, sound design, and track arrangement with professional tools. The DJ segment covers mixing, beatmatching, and seamless transitions. Whether you’re into producing tracks or DJing live, this workshop offers practical skills and insights into both the creative and technical aspects of music production.

Rap & Lyric Writing, 29-30 July, Bognor Regis

Explore the fundamentals of rap and song writing, from rhythm and flow to crafting compelling stories through lyrics. This hands-on workshop encourages creativity, self-expression, and collaboration – whether you’re new to rap or have experience, you’ll walk away with practical tips to enhance your song writing skills.

All holidays activities need to be pre-booked, visit the website here to choose yours.

For more information go to the website , email [email protected] or call 01403 286330.