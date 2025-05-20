Jamies Cafe and Bistro paella event
Jamies Café and Bistro a family run restaurant recently opened in Ore in January 2025. Based at 482 Old London Road, Ore TN35 5BG.
It is open daily for breakfast/lunches 9-3pm Mon-Sat , roast lunches on a Sunday with other options including vegetarian and fish options. Gluten free options can be provided in addition.
In the evening Jamies is open for drinks and meals, fully licensed. It serves mussels, tapas, steak, burgers, seafood and other options Wed-Sat 6-10pm and hosts a variety of events including Tarot and Tapas and Music Evenings.It is also open to Community Groups to use the space for meetings, meet ups.
Jamie the proprietor and chef sources his food locally from the fisherman on the seafront and a local butchers on Hughenden Road. All food is fresh and cooked to order and is family and dog friendly. They can also cater for large groups of up to 20 people and can provide tapas dishes for private events.
This Sunday, May 25 a paella event will take place all day . A bowl of paella (including vegetarian and meat/fish options) for only £10 which includes bread.
Booking is advised via the website. Tel 01424 322793.