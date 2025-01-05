Jana Irvine, from Uckfield, releases magazine
Jana Irvine, 19 , Uckfield who studies fashion design with Jimmy Choo in London has released a fashion magazine with exclusive interviews.
Jana Irvine, Top Model UK 2024 finalist, Interviews various fashion influencers including models of Versace, H&M, editorial models, commercial models and budding designers.
Talking about topics from what's trending, to brands we're loving and Fashion Week, this magazine has everything you need to know about fashion!
The magazine can be found on Google by searching up "dtwfashionhub.com".
This is also alongside Jana's brand named DareToWear which specialises in luxury streetwear.