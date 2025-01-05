Jana Irvine, from Uckfield, releases magazine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jana Irvine, 19 , Uckfield who studies fashion design with Jimmy Choo in London has released a fashion magazine with exclusive interviews.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jana Irvine, Top Model UK 2024 finalist, Interviews various fashion influencers including models of Versace, H&M, editorial models, commercial models and budding designers.

Talking about topics from what's trending, to brands we're loving and Fashion Week, this magazine has everything you need to know about fashion!

The magazine can be found on Google by searching up "dtwfashionhub.com".

This is also alongside Jana's brand named DareToWear which specialises in luxury streetwear.