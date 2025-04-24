Jazz and Blues in Hurstpierpoint
The performance starts at 6pm and ends at 7.30. Tickets on the door £8. Or can be reserved by phoning Margaret on 01273 835 135 or emailing [email protected]
Two super talented performers who love the songs they perform and always impress. Julie has a warm, mellow voice and an emotional connection with songs from blues to sensitive jazz ballads.
Mike is a brilliant jazz and classical pianist, vocalist, composer and host of popular "Jazz Breakfasts" which he presents every month at venues along the south coast.
Start your Saturday evening with a treat!
Holy Trinity Church is very close to the centre of Hurstpierpoint on the Albourne Road BN6 9TS.
More on Julie's website www.julierobertssingeruk.com