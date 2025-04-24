Jazz and Blues in Hurstpierpoint

By David Roerts
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:03 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 13:16 BST
This Saturday, 26 April, Julie Roberts (vocals) and Mike Hatchard (keyboard) return for an early evening show of jazz blues, and a little more.

The performance starts at 6pm and ends at 7.30. Tickets on the door £8. Or can be reserved by phoning Margaret on 01273 835 135 or emailing [email protected]

Two super talented performers who love the songs they perform and always impress. Julie has a warm, mellow voice and an emotional connection with songs from blues to sensitive jazz ballads.

Mike is a brilliant jazz and classical pianist, vocalist, composer and host of popular "Jazz Breakfasts" which he presents every month at venues along the south coast.

Mike Hatchard, Jazz keyboard maestro

Start your Saturday evening with a treat!

Holy Trinity Church is very close to the centre of Hurstpierpoint on the Albourne Road BN6 9TS.

More on Julie's website www.julierobertssingeruk.com

