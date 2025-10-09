Jazz Breakfast new to the wonderful theatre in Southwick

After more than ten years of hosting Sunday morning jazz in Shoreham, Hastings and Bexhill and presenting literally hundreds of jazz events in Sussex Mike Hatchard is launching a jazz breakfast at The Barn Theatre in Southwick.

Mike, who is a brilliant jazz pianist will be performing songs by two icons of popular music, Gershwin (the brothers) and Cole Porter. He will be accompanied by Paul Morgan bass and Bobby Worth, drums.

George Gershwin started his professional music career at the age of 15. Mike hopes that aspiring young musicians might be inspired by the music and story of Gershwin, so student admission is only £5.

It will be a relaxed morning of great music with just a bit of the story of these giants of popular music.

Mike Hatchard, jazz pianist

The date is Sunday 19th October 11.00am till 1.00pm. Doors 10.30. Free parking close by on Sundays

Venue: The Barn Theatre, Southwick, BN42 4TE, just 2 miles from Shoreham and 5 miles from Brighton.

Tickets are £12.50 from WeGotTickets.com Search for Hatchard.

Or reserve tickets by phoning 07855 693 356. This number for student reservations too.