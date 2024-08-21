Jazz Breakfast with the famous Liane Carroll at Hastings Seafood, Wine & Music Festival
Start your day with a soulful morning of jazz at the Hastings Seafood Wine & Music Festival, featuring the internationally acclaimed English vocalist and pianist, Liane Carroll.
Known for her exceptional technique, vocal agility, and superb interpretation, Liane Carroll has graced stages across the globe and collaborated with some of the world's most famous musicians. With multiple awards to her name, including Best Female Jazz Vocalist, the Ronnie Scott’s Award, and twice winning the BBC Jazz Awards, Liane is a true jazz icon.
Liane Carroll's illustrious career spans decades, with critically acclaimed albums from her debut Billy No Mates in 2003 to Ballads in 2013. She is not only a performer but also a dedicated teacher, sharing her talents in the UK, France, Portugal, and Hawaii.
Special Offer: When you buy your Jazz Ticket it will also get you free entry to the Seafood Wine & Music Festival on Saturday & Sunday, where you can experience 10 more bands across two days!
Additional Information:
- Free entry for children under 2 (breakfast not included), accompanied by a full-paying adult.
