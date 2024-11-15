Jean celebrates her 99th birthday at Nyton House

By Kay Vevers
Contributor
Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 13:18 GMT
Happy Birthday Jean from all the staff at Nyton House, Chichester/

Jean celebrated her 99th Birthday this week at Nyton House.

Friends and staff gathered around and presented Jean with a delicious cake and gifts of flowers, biscuits and cards.

Jean reminisces about her happy 12 years at Nyton and said what a wonderful day she had.

A kiss from our Director Harvey put a smile on her face.

Jean was a secretary for the Royal Artillery and still leaves little notes around in shorthand that none of us can read. Lol.

Jean describes herself as a Berkshire girl who enjoyed the fun side of life and loved dancing.

Happy Birthday from all at Nyton

