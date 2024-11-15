Jean celebrates her 99th birthday at Nyton House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy Birthday Jean from all the staff at Nyton House, Chichester

Jean celebrated her 99th Birthday this week at Nyton House.

Friends and staff gathered around and presented Jean with a delicious cake and gifts of flowers, biscuits and cards.

Jean reminisces about her happy 12 years at Nyton and said what a wonderful day she had.

A kiss from our Director Harvey put a smile on her face.

Jean was a secretary for the Royal Artillery and still leaves little notes around in shorthand that none of us can read. Lol.

Jean describes herself as a Berkshire girl who enjoyed the fun side of life and loved dancing.

Happy Birthday from all at Nyton