Jim Schofield talk for AirACES

A talk to be presented by Jim Schofield on Monday, November 25 at Boxgrove Village Hall, The Street, Boxgrove, Chichester, PO18 0EE at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Members £5, Non-members £10 and under 16s free. Doors open at 6.45 pm, no pre-booking, no reserved seating.

Jim Schofield has flown more than 100 aircraft types and is the first pilot to fly front-line fighters for 100 years: 1917 Bristol Fighter, SE5a, Spitfire, Mustang, Viggen, Jaguar, Harrier, Tornado, Gripen,Typhoon, F-15, F-16, FA-18, and F-35.

He was one of the first pilots to land a Lockheed-Martin F-35 on a ship at night. During 20 years of service in the RAF, Jim became the MOD's lead Harrier and F-35 test pilot.

In this fascinating talk he will discuss this experience contrasted with testing the new generation of EVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft such as the Vertical VX-4.

AirACES is an aviation talk society that provides its members with regular talks given by experts in many different fields related to aviation.

For further information about AirACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk. or call David Batcock on 07502 400657