Jim Schofield talk for AirACES

By Anthony Jones
Contributor
Published 7th Nov 2024, 12:35 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 13:30 BST
AirACES present 'Harrier, F35 and Vertical VX4 - Testing Fixed  Wing EVTOL Aircraft'

A talk to be presented by Jim Schofield on Monday, November 25 at Boxgrove Village Hall, The Street, Boxgrove, Chichester, PO18 0EE at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Members £5, Non-members £10 and under 16s free. Doors open at 6.45 pm, no pre-booking, no reserved seating.

Most Popular

Jim Schofield has flown more than 100 aircraft types and is the first pilot to fly front-line fighters for 100 years: 1917 Bristol Fighter, SE5a, Spitfire, Mustang, Viggen, Jaguar, Harrier, Tornado, Gripen,Typhoon, F-15, F-16, FA-18, and F-35.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was one of the first pilots to land a Lockheed-Martin F-35 on a ship at night. During 20 years of service in the RAF, Jim became the MOD's lead Harrier and F-35 test pilot.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your newsplaceholder image
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

In this fascinating talk he will discuss this experience contrasted with testing the new generation of EVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft such as the Vertical VX-4.

AirACES is an aviation talk society that provides its members with regular talks given by experts in many different fields related to aviation.

For further information about AirACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk. or call David Batcock on 07502 400657

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice