Jobs and opportunities for all at Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair

Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair, the annual free jobs and skills event for the whole community, will be back at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion on Friday 21 March 10.30am – 3.30pm.

The fair, in association with Bexhill College, is an opportunity to explore full-time, part-time and seasonal job vacancies, apprenticeships, skills development opportunities, back to work support, training and courses.

Last year’s fair welcomed a record 700 visitors with a wide range of ages and experiences, ranging from the unemployed and college leavers to people considering returning to work and the retired. Visitor feedback included ‘Lots of new contact points for potential employment’, ‘What a wonderful and well organised event and very inclusive’, and ‘Thank you for having me – and I didn’t feel too old, phew!’

Over 50 businesses and organisations from across the region will be at this year’s event on 21 March. There will be free workshops including confidence boosting sessions for job-seekers, advice for young people interested in a freelance creative career, and, for employers, a session on alternative apprenticeships. The Creative Industries Zone will be offering entry level opportunities to help young people get into the industry and Bexhill Chamber of Commerce will be running a CV checking service. The fair will once again be operating a Quiet Time between 2pm and 3.30pm for visitors with access requirements or who would feel more comfortable in a quieter environment.

Kieran Mullan MP said: ‘I would urge anyone looking for a job or thinking about returning to work to visit the fair on 21 March. It’s a fantastic opportunity to talk directly to employers across the region in sectors including Transport, Construction, Financial Services, Digital, Health & Social Care, Education, Manufacturing, Engineering, Technology, Tourism, Hospitality, the Creative Industries and many more.’

Stewart Drew, Director & CEO, De La Warr Pavilion, said: ‘We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to this year’s fair. It’s an amazing community event that offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a new job or career or are interested in volunteering or learning something new, come along to the Pavilion on 21 March and explore the hundreds of opportunities on offer.’

A not-for-profit community-led initiative, Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair is organised by the De La Warr Pavilion, Kieran Mullan MP, Bexhill College and Rother District Council with the support of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce.

Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair is 10.30am – 3.30pm on Friday 21 March at the De La Warr Pavilion. Find out more and register at dlwp.com/jobsfair Visitors are welcome to come along on the day but are encouraged to register in advance to smooth their entry to the event.