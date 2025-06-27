Joe Black takes over Komedia Comedy Club this Pride with a Kabarett special!

The perfect start to your Pride weekend, think less stand-up comedy and more stars from the world of drag, burlesque, clowning and circus. Acts include French drag-queer performer and singer Diamanda Callas, internationally acclaimed clown Ella the Great as Richard Melanin the Third, one of the UK’s top burlesque artists Felicity Furore and multiskilled circus performer Ryan Yeomans.

Check out this promo video where Joe ‘kidnaps’ Komedia Programmer Sam Moore to secure the takeover here.

One of the leading figures in the dark cabaret genre, Joe Black has toured extensively across the UK, Europe, Australia and America for more than a decade and regularly hosts Kleines Kabarett Club at Komedia.

MORE ABOUT THE ACTS:

Diamanda Callas

A French drag-queer performer and singer based in Paris, trained in opera singing from childhood and with a background in fashion. Expect cartoon glamour, caustic humour and a touch of the macabre.

Diamanda also founded the punk-sad magazine/art direction studio Spleen Factory.

“A peerless performer, Diamanda captivates with her biting humor, her technique, and her nonchalance.” – L’Œil d’Olivier

Ella the Great as Richard Melanin the Third

Internationally acclaimed clown Ella The Great is a multi-disciplinary artist based in London and has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages including Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade New York, Adelaide Fringe, The Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Beijing International Festival, The National Theatre, The Royal Albert Hall and more.

Drag King creation, Richard Melanin The Third, is a traditional circus showman. Expect circus, nostalgia, escapism, and lots of laughter!

Felicity Furore

Consistently named as one of the top burlesque artists in the UK, Felicity Furore has been taking the British cabaret scene by storm since her debut in 2013.

Taking burlesque back to its beginnings in comedy and satire, Felicity revels in the tongue in cheek nature of the art form.

Her acts celebrate and subvert the traditional showgirl image, blending classic striptease with character, pop culture and comedy into a singular performance style.

“Energetic, playful and ridiculous.” – Run Riot.

Ryan Yeomans

A multiskilled circus performer, Ryan blends Hand Balancing and Contortion to create awe-inspiring acts that showcase strength and fluidity, pushing the boundaries of what the human body can do. He is also one of very few artists in the world able to perform the Marinelli Bend (which involves holding all of your body weight by your jaw)!

He has performed across the globe for high profile clients, corporate events, private parties and cabaret venues.

Joe Black

Dark cabaret darling, musical comedy misfit and vintage vaudeville villain.

Living somewhere between the stages of music, theatre and comedy, Joe Black takes an audience firmly by the hand and guides them into a place where the strange and unusual reign supreme.

