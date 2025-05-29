Join 4Sight Vision Support’s Challenge of the Year!
This year there is no registration fee, and the stakes have been raised to a single 10 mile challenge. 4SVS is calling for as many participants as possible: this may be the last year the Walk is held in its current form so it’s a great chance to visit some beautiful countryside in an area which is not usually open to the public. Participants living with sight loss are very welcome: guides can be provided if required and 4SVS may be able to help with transport – please call or email for details, and for other accessibility information. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on leads at all times, and refreshments will be provided during and after the Walk.
4Sight Vision Support is asking participants to pledge a minimum of £25 through sponsorship or donation. Please call or email to reserve a place, or if you have any other questions, 01243 838001 or [email protected] The Fundraising Team can also provide support with setting up an online fundraising page.
Please contact 4SVS if you’d also like to find out more about their social and walking groups in your locality.