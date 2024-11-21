Join Burgess Hill Choral Society for a great evening of Christmas music

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get into the Christmas spirit with Burgess Hill Choral Society who are presenting an evening of wonderful music at their Christmas concert at 7.30pm on Saturday, December 7 at St Andrew’s Church, Junction Road, Burgess Hill.

At this concert we shall be singing Chilcott’s celebratory On Christmas Night, Fauré’s hauntingly expressive Cantique de Jean Racine and Saint-Saëns’ captivating Christmas Oratorio as well as carols for choir and audience.

We are thrilled to be joined at this concert by professional soloists from the Royal Academy of Music. The choir will be conducted by the legendary Michael Stefan Wood BEM and accompanied by South Downs Sinfonia, who are also performing Corelli’s famous Christmas Concerto. There is something for everyone in this splendid selection of celebratory music.

“This concert is going to be a lovely Christmassy experience and make for a fun evening” says Mike Wood.

Michael Stefan Wood BEM leading a Burgess Hill Choral Society Concert

“Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio is a beautiful work, one of his shorter compositions but perfectly formed. Chilcott is in many ways the new Rutter ‘on the block’ as he puts together some beautiful arrangements of music in a modern style and some audience members may be hearing his On Christmas Night for the first time. Corelli’s Christmas Concerto is a very famous piece which is often played at this time of year.”

Burgess Hill Choral Society is a leading, particularly friendly choir in Sussex and new members are always welcome. Many of our singers are very skilled and experienced, others have joined having not sung for a long time and there is no audition for membership. Why not give us a try?

Tickets for the Christmas concert are £15 in advance, £5 for students and under 18s, and £17 on the door. They can be purchased from Burgess Hill Help Point, choir members, or online at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshillchoral

For further information about the choir and its future events visit our website: www.burgesshillchoral.org, email [email protected] or phone 07522 493966.