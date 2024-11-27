Join Guild Care’s Christmas carol concert – tickets now available
“This concert is about more than just music,” says Sophie Barton, events fundraiser at Guild Care. “It’s a chance to bring people together, create some happy memories, and relax to the sound of Christmas. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to share in this magical evening!”
The festive atmosphere will include mulled wine and delicious Christmas cookies. Whether you join in with singing classic carols or just enjoy the music & voices at the carol concert, it’s the perfect way celebrate this special time of year.
Christmas Carol Concert details:
- Tuesday, 10th December
- 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
- Christ Church, Grafton Road, Worthing, BN11 1QY
- Tickets: £10
- Concession tickets: £6 (applies to people who are disabled, over 65s, children under 16, residents of Guild Care’s three care homes, Caer Gwent, Haviland House and Linfield House).
- Carers are welcome to come for free while accompanying their loved one but will still need a ticket to ensure space is available.
Proceeds from the concert will go towards Guild Care’s support for more than 3,000 people each year in the Worthing area, including older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities.
Sophie added, “The Carol Concert is an opportunity to make a meaningful difference to people’s lives while enjoying the spirit of Christmas. We’re looking forward to enjoying the performances. Everyone is welcome but space is limited so please book your tickets now to secure your spot!”
Tickets are available at guildcare.org/Event/christmas-carol-concert