Join local Cinnamon Trust volunteers on The Big Walk in Eastbourne

Join Cinnamon Trust for The Big Walk and enter the fun Best Dressed Dog Contest for The Big Help Out on the Coronation Bank Holiday Monday.

By Kelly WrightContributor
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST
The Cinnamon Trust is the only national charity for the elderly and terminally ill and their pets and members are taking part in The King’s campaign to have a national day of volunteering on Monday May 8.

Cinnamon Trust volunteers are organising walks across the country and we have a walk in the Eastbourne area.

We will have lots of volunteers attending with lots of furry friends.

The walk will be meeting in The Western Lawns, Grand Parade (next to the Eastbourne Eye) on May 2023 at 10:30am.

If you would like to have further details about the walk and The Cinnamon Trust please feel free to contact Kelly Wright who is the Big Walk Co-ordinator for this area.

Or please call our Big Walk Team at HQ 01736 757900 or email [email protected]

