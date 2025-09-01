Join Peppa and George for magical meet and greet moments at Sharnfold Farm!

Eastbourne, East Sussex – Sharnfold Farm is delighted to welcome beloved characters Peppa Pig and George for a very special arena-style meet & greet event—available with admission and perfect for little fans!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Event Highlights:

Personal appearances by Peppa and George inside the charming Sussex Barn

by Peppa and George inside the charming Sussex Barn Dedicated time slots ensuring each child gets a magical moment

ensuring each child gets a magical moment Explore the farm : Let the kids enjoy play areas, meet friendly animals, and soak up the countryside charm

: Let the kids enjoy play areas, meet friendly animals, and soak up the countryside charm Family-friendly activities in the heart of East Sussex countryside

Ticket Information:

Meet Peppa & George

Wet Weather Warranty : Rain for more than 2 hours? Return within 30 days for free—just claim your ticket at the till before leaving.

: Rain for more than 2 hours? Return within 30 days for free—just claim your ticket at the till before leaving. Session-specific booking : Make sure to choose your preferred time—tickets are not transferable or refundable.

: Make sure to choose your preferred time—tickets are not transferable or refundable. Show your confirmation at the gate (e-ticket or printed).

Limited spaces available, so be sure to book now for a day filled with childhood wonder and countryside smiles.

For more details and full event info visit our website or contact: https://thefamilyparksgroup.co.uk/events/meet-peppa-and-george-2/