Join Peppa and George for magical meet and greet moments at Sharnfold Farm!

By Louise Page
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 12:12 BST
Eastbourne, East Sussex – Sharnfold Farm is delighted to welcome beloved characters Peppa Pig and George for a very special arena-style meet & greet event—available with admission and perfect for little fans!

Event Highlights:

  • Personal appearances by Peppa and George inside the charming Sussex Barn
  • Dedicated time slots ensuring each child gets a magical moment
  • Explore the farm: Let the kids enjoy play areas, meet friendly animals, and soak up the countryside charm
  • Family-friendly activities in the heart of East Sussex countryside

Ticket Information:

Meet Peppa & Georgeplaceholder image
  • Wet Weather Warranty: Rain for more than 2 hours? Return within 30 days for free—just claim your ticket at the till before leaving.
  • Session-specific booking: Make sure to choose your preferred time—tickets are not transferable or refundable.
  • Show your confirmation at the gate (e-ticket or printed).

Limited spaces available, so be sure to book now for a day filled with childhood wonder and countryside smiles.

For more details and full event info visit our website or contact: https://thefamilyparksgroup.co.uk/events/meet-peppa-and-george-2/

