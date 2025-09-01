Join Peppa and George for magical meet and greet moments at Sharnfold Farm!
Eastbourne, East Sussex – Sharnfold Farm is delighted to welcome beloved characters Peppa Pig and George for a very special arena-style meet & greet event—available with admission and perfect for little fans!
Event Highlights:
- Personal appearances by Peppa and George inside the charming Sussex Barn
- Dedicated time slots ensuring each child gets a magical moment
- Explore the farm: Let the kids enjoy play areas, meet friendly animals, and soak up the countryside charm
- Family-friendly activities in the heart of East Sussex countryside
Ticket Information:
- Wet Weather Warranty: Rain for more than 2 hours? Return within 30 days for free—just claim your ticket at the till before leaving.
- Session-specific booking: Make sure to choose your preferred time—tickets are not transferable or refundable.
- Show your confirmation at the gate (e-ticket or printed).
Limited spaces available, so be sure to book now for a day filled with childhood wonder and countryside smiles.
For more details and full event info visit our website or contact: https://thefamilyparksgroup.co.uk/events/meet-peppa-and-george-2/