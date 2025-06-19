Join Save West of Ifield for a walk in the country!
Save West of Ifield would like to invite you to walk around and across the proposed West of Ifield site, this Sunday 22nd June.
The walk will be a friendly, relaxed and informative amble through lovely countryside, intended to give attendees an accurate first-hand impression of the site, its existing biodiversity and heritage assets, and its impact on Rusper parish and Crawley town.
So please join us for a couple of hours on Sunday 22nd June, meeting at 11am at the Plough, Ifield Street, Ifield, RH110NN, followed by a cool refreshing glass of something lovely at The Plough!