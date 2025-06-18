Join Squire's Crawley and Washington for a charity coffee morning supporting West Sussex causes

Squire’s Garden Centres Crawley & Washington are inviting customers to enjoy a cuppa for a cause at a special Charity Coffee Morning on Monday 7 July, from 9.00am - 11.00am, in support of their Charity of the Year partners, Age UK West Sussex Brighton & Hove (Squire’s Crawley) and Rockinghorse Children’s Charity (Squire’s Washington).

Held in the centres' Café Bars, this community-focused event is a great opportunity to catch up with friends, meet new faces and support two fantastic local charities — all over a delicious hot (or iced!) drink.

For every hot drink sold during the event, including organic Fairtrade coffees, iced coffees, smoothies and milkshakes, £1 will be donated directly to each charity.

As the Charity of the Year partnership draws to a close for 2024–2025*, this is a chance to celebrate the year’s achievements, raise additional funds and build lasting connections between the charity and the local community. Representatives from Age UK West Sussex Brighton & Hove will be at Squire’s Crawley and Rockinghorse Children’s Charity will be at Squire’s Washington during the event.

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “Our Charity of the Year programme is a valued part of our community work and something we’re incredibly proud of. The charity coffee morning is a simple but meaningful way to bring people together while making a real difference to causes that are close to our hearts locally. We hope our customers come together and join us for a warm welcome and a cup of something special to mark the event”

No booking is required – simply come along, enjoy your favourite drink and support a great cause.

Squire’s Charity of the Year programme runs each year, 1st August – 31st July.