Join Squire's Crawley and Washington for a charity coffee morning supporting West Sussex causes

Squire’s Garden Centres Crawley & Washington are inviting customers to enjoy a cuppa for a cause at a special Charity Coffee Morning on Monday 7 July, from 9.00am - 11.00am, in support of their Charity of the Year partners, Age UK West Sussex Brighton & Hove (Squire’s Crawley) and Rockinghorse Children’s Charity (Squire’s Washington).

Held in the centres' Café Bars, this community-focused event is a great opportunity to catch up with friends, meet new faces and support two fantastic local charities — all over a delicious hot (or iced!) drink.

For every hot drink sold during the event, including organic Fairtrade coffees, iced coffees, smoothies and milkshakes, £1 will be donated directly to each charity.

As the Charity of the Year partnership draws to a close for 2024–2025*, this is a chance to celebrate the year’s achievements, raise additional funds and build lasting connections between the charity and the local community. Representatives from Age UK West Sussex Brighton & Hove will be at Squire’s Crawley and Rockinghorse Children’s Charity will be at Squire’s Washington during the event.

Squire’s Charity Coffee Morning in aid of Age UK Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (Squire’s Crawley) and Rockinghorse Children’s Charity (Squire’s Washington).placeholder image
Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “Our Charity of the Year programme is a valued part of our community work and something we’re incredibly proud of. The charity coffee morning is a simple but meaningful way to bring people together while making a real difference to causes that are close to our hearts locally. We hope our customers come together and join us for a warm welcome and a cup of something special to mark the event”

No booking is required – simply come along, enjoy your favourite drink and support a great cause.

Squire’s Charity of the Year programme runs each year, 1st August – 31st July.

