Join the festivities: East Dean Village Market's The Big Christmas Event

Ho Ho Ho! The East Dean Village Market's BIG Christmas Event is back, and it’s going to be merrier than ever on December 21! Swing by from 10am to 3:30pm for free entry and parking!

Guess what?! You’ll have a chance to meet the jolly man in red himself at Santa’s Grotto—totally free of charge! It's a picture-perfect moment just begging for a snapshot.

If you can toss a coin or two into the pot for our two fabulous charities, we’d be over the moon. This year, we’re rallying behind not one, but TWO amazing local charities.

First up, the Seaford Down Syndrome Support Group, a fantastic crew dedicated to brightening the lives of children with special needs and their families. They do everything from: Poolside splashes and musical fun with pros; Sharing resources and support like it’s candy; Training teachers and caregivers to be superheroes; Guiding expectant parents on this wild ride; plus, monthly pow-wows with specialists for extra love and advice.

And meet Raystede, the animal rescue squad that saves around 2,000 furry (and not-so-furry) friends a year. From dogs to alpacas, they’re the ultimate pet guardians, providing care and a forever home for those in need.

Ready for some festive fun? Join our Christmas Charity Raffle! Snag a ticket for just £1 and dive into a treasure trove of hampers filled with goodies donated by our amazing stallholders—all for a great cause.

Our fabulous market will be buzzing inside the East Dean Village Hall and spilling out into the Wealden Car Park, brimming with stalls offering everything from scrumptious treats to the holiday gifts that’ll make you the talk of the town.

Fuel up at our Market Café with hot and cold drinks and sweet and savoury snacks to keep the festive spirit high. And don’t miss our line up of local talent spreading Christmas cheer.

At 11am, the Seaford Silver Band will kick things off, followed by the fabulous Seaford Sunshine Strummers Ukulele Group at 12:30pm, and wrapping it up with the joyful Happy Place Choir.

Stay in the loop for all the jolly updates by following our event page—just search for East Dean Village Market The Big Event for all the sneak peeks you can handle.

How to Find Us: Just off the A259 between Eastbourne and Seaford

Post Code: BN20 ODJ

What3words: hampers.dissolves.ages

Bus Route: 12, 12a, 12x

Let’s make this holiday season one to remember!