Join us at Plumpton Racecourse for an egg-cellent day out!

If you’re looking for a fun day out to keep the whole family entertained this Easter, why not join us at Plumpton Racecourse for our annual festival.

Our two-day Easter Festival is our biggest event of the year and there’s always a great atmosphere. This year’s event runs Easter Sunday, April 20, and Easter Monday, April 21.

Nestled in the beautiful East Sussex countryside between the city of Brighton and the pretty historic town of Lewes, Plumpton is a hidden gem in the heart of the community – a small and friendly racecourse that welcomes everyone.

Along with a packed schedule of high-quality action on the track, prize pots of £100,000 for the Easter Monday Champion Chase and £75,000 for Easter Sunday’s Champion Hurdle, the Easter Festival also has plenty to keep younger family members happy all day long.

As well as a traditional funfair, there’s an indoor games area, soft play, Zorb Balls, a climbing wall, Last Man Standing and a Rodeo Bull! There’ll also be balloon art and face painting as well as a ‘roar-some’ larger-than-life dragon walkaround character to meet.

A family day out at the races can be a lot more accessible than you might imagine. Tickets start from just £15 and under 18s go free (when accompanied by an adult). Discounts are available for groups of 10+.

Plumpton’s Village Enclosure brings people of all ages together in a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere. From here, you can take in the racing, soak up the entertainment and excitement, and even bring your own picnic for a traditional twist to a modern family outing.

A 'roar-some' walkabout dino character entertains visitors

We can’t wait to share our jam-packed Easter Festival with you, so grab the whole family and come and enjoy a grand day out. It’s the perfect opportunity to make memories with loved ones.

Gates open around midday.

Book now at plumptonracecourse.co.uk/