Join us at St Peter's Church in Bexhill Old Town for Nine Lessons and Carols Service

By Roger Elias
Contributor
Published 18th Dec 2024, 09:17 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 11:07 BST
Please come and join us at St. Peter's Church Bexhill Old Town for a candlelit Traditional Nine Lessons and Carol Service.

There will be plenty of popular carols for the congregation to sing and also carols sung by the excellent choir of St. Peter's Church.

The internationally renowned trumpeter Crispian Steele-Perkins will enhance the music with exuberant descants and fanfares.

Please come and join us, we would love to see you there.

A warm reception awaits you.

