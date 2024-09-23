Join us for the grand launch of the Inspire Tabletop Sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are excited to invite you to the very first Inspire Tabletop Sale, a community-focused indoor market that celebrates inclusivity and creativity.

Happening on Saturday, September 28, at the Inspire Social Hub on Greenfield Road, this event is set to bring together local residents, traders, and friends for a day of fun, shopping, and connection.

Our market will feature a variety of stalls with unique finds, handmade crafts, and one-of-a-kind treasures, perfect for everyone to enjoy. Don't miss out on the chance to browse or set up your own table! To book a stall, call 01323 722034 or email [email protected].

Our café will be open throughout the event, offering fresh tea, coffee, and light refreshments to keep you going as you explore.

We truly appreciate your support for our inclusive learning disability indoor market. Please feel free to share this announcement with your contacts and help spread the word!

Event Details Date: Saturday, September 28 Time: 10 AM - 3 PM Location: The Inspire Social Hub, Greenfield Centre, Greenfield Road, BN21 1JJ Trader Fee: £10.00 per stall