Join Worthing's biggest walk for a cause - Walk with Purpose

Get ready, Worthing! Guild Care, Worthing’s leading social care charity, is thrilled to announce an exhilarating new fundraising event – Walk With Purpose!

This is more than just a walk; it’s your chance to make a real impact while spectacular sea views! Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 8, and get set for an unforgettable experience along the stunning Worthing seafront, followed by a free vibrant family festival packed with fun for everyone!

Walk, or Stroll – There’s a Route for Everyone!

Whether you’re up for the challenge of a 10k, prefer a leisurely 5k, or want to take a shorter route, Walk With Purpose has options for every ability and fitness level. Lace-up your trainers and get ready to hit the pavement – every step you take supports Guild Care’s vital community services for older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

Sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins, this event is more than just a walk – it’s a movement. Guild Care supports over 3,000 people and their families every year, and now, you can be part of their incredible mission to change lives in your local community.

An unmissable day out: Walk With Purpose and celebrate at the family festival!

As you make your way along the scenic seafront, you’ll be heading straight towards the Walk With Purpose Family Festival at Beach House Grounds. Get ready for a day full of entertainment, activities, and community spirit. Plus, every participant will receive a special medal, a commemorative t-shirt, and a warm invitation to keep the celebrations going at the festival.

Sophie Barton, Guild Care’s events fundraiser, says, “This is a day for everyone! Not only will you have a fantastic time, but you’ll also be making a difference to people’s lives. Don’t miss this chance – put on your walking shoes and join us on September 8th!”

Act Now – Places Are Filling Up Fast!

Every single step counts towards reducing social isolation and stigma in our community. Whether you’re walking in memory of a loved one, to support our Community Services, or simply to enjoy a scenic walk with loved ones, your participation matters.

Register today at www.walkwithpurpose.info using the code GC2024 for an exclusive discount on your ticket! But hurry – places are limited, and they’re going fast!

Prefer to lend a helping hand? Guild Care is also seeking enthusiastic volunteers to ensure the day runs smoothly. If you’re interested, email [email protected].

This is your moment, Worthing – don’t let it pass you by! Book your place today and join us for a day of purpose, fun, and community.