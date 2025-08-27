Josh Baulf: Lovely Stuff comes to Brighton in October
After bursting on to the comedy scene with his razor-sharp wit and a string of viral videos, Josh Baulf embarks on his debut solo tour! With his trademark charm and killer punchlines, Josh delves into the hilarities of millennial life, navigating modern relationships and the quirks of British culture.
On Sunday 12th October the tour comes to Brighton and he will be performing at the Komedia. Tickets can be found at:
https://komediabrighton.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873651384/events/128578307
Described by Rob Beckett as a comedian “you have to see live” and hailed by David Walliams as “a very funny man”. Josh brings his infectious energy to the stage for a night of big laughs.
Brighton get ready for some "lovely stuff".