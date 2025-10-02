Julian Stringle, world class clarinet player, with Mike Hatchard, jazz piano maestro, in Shoreham
Voted Best Clarinettist in the 2019 British Jazz Awards. Julian is also brilliant on alto and tenor saxes. He played sax with Meatloaf at Wembley Stadium and with Tina Turner in Monaco. He is a fine singer, too.
Julian’s passion for music covers many styles - Gershwin, Bechet, Rodgers and Hart, Bernstein, songs from Hollywood movies and Broadway shows, Jobim, Delius, Rimsky Korsakov and a great many more.
Julian will be accompanied by George Trebar bass, and Mike Hatchard piano.
This will be an impressive and fascinating morning of music to enjoy and remember.
VENUE Queen Elizabeth Room in the Shoreham Centre BN43 5WU. Lift and wheelchair access available.
TIME Doors 10.30. Show 11.00am till 1.00pm with an interval.
TICKETS include a tea or coffee and a pastry and there is no online booking fee. £15.00. Students £8.00. From https://wegottickets.com/event/672396
Or phone to reserve 07855 693 356