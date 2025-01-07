Jumble sale on January 18 at 10am at Durrington Sea Scouts

"2nd D" are holding their ever popular Jumble sale on Sat 18th Jan at 10am at the Scout Hut, Pond Lane, Durrington, Worthing, BN13 2RH.

Admission 30p, kids go free. Plenty of bargains to be had. Coffee, tea and cakes available.

All proceeds goes towards providing the Scouting experience for youngsters in Durrington and surrounding communities.

