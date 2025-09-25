Just Friends charity joins festival to combat loneliness

Just Friends, the registered charity dedicated to combating loneliness and social isolation, is proud to announce its participation in the 'Full of Life' festival, a county-wide programme of events celebrating and promoting activity for people of any age.

Our charity has branches across East Sussex in Eastbourne, Bexhill, Hastings, Newhaven, Brighton and Portslade.

Just Friends is uniquely positioned to support the festival’s mission. The 'Full of Life' initiative provides a crucial platform to highlight the importance of social connection and combat loneliness, a growing concern within our communities.

Throughout September and October, our charity will be hosting our usual meetings and events as part of the festival. This includes our regular coffee mornings, sponsored walks, and social lunches. These are promoted as part of the wider festival.

The 'Full of Life' festival is a perfect match for the Charity. "Loneliness doesn’t have to be a permanent state. We believe that simple, regular social contact can make a huge difference to a person's wellbeing and quality of life. By joining this festival, we hope to reach new members who may be feeling isolated and show them that there’s a whole network of friendship and support waiting for them."

The festival provides an ideal opportunity for individuals to discover our charity and learn how they can get involved, whether by joining one of our social groups or by becoming a volunteer. We believe that no one should have to face loneliness alone.

About Just Friends:

Just Friends is an independent charity providing friendship and social opportunities to people living alone. With no membership fees, no age limits, and no expectations, we offer a welcoming and inclusive environment through our regular meetings, coffee mornings, and walking groups across East Sussex.

Contact:

Frederick Smith

Founder

01323725882

www.just-friends.uk We want to reach out to all those living alone and invite them to join us. No age limit, no membership fee and no expectations. Registered charity no 1196623