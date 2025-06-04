Kianush Robeson, classical guitarist, returns to Hastings

On Sunday 15th June, Kianush Robeson returns to Blacklands Church in Hastings with a new programme of 20th Century guitar music.

Kianush is a prize-winning classical guitarist and a prolific performer since he graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music in 2018. He has won prizes in several international competitions, has toured extensively throughout the south coast of England with his programme 'Impressions of Segovia', has become one of the most respected educators in the country and has been a regular tutor for many years at the prestigious Royal Greenwich Classical Guitar Festival held at Trinity Laban Conservatoire.