Kianush Robeson, classical guitarist, returns to Hastings

By Stephen John Harvey
Contributor
Published 4th Jun 2025, 21:48 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 09:04 BST

On Sunday 15th June, Kianush Robeson returns to Blacklands Church in Hastings with a new programme of 20th Century guitar music.

Kianush Robeson

Kianush is a prize-winning classical guitarist and a prolific performer since he graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music in 2018. He has won prizes in several international competitions, has toured extensively throughout the south coast of England with his programme 'Impressions of Segovia', has become one of the most respected educators in the country and has been a regular tutor for many years at the prestigious Royal Greenwich Classical Guitar Festival held at Trinity Laban Conservatoire.

Come and be impressed by Kianush's extraordinary skill and talent when he performs at Christ Church Blacklands and St Andrew in Hastings on Sunday 15th June at 3pm. Admission free, donations taken and refreshments available after the performance.

