Kianush Robeson, classical guitarist, returns to Hastings
Kianush Robeson
Kianush is a prize-winning classical guitarist and a prolific performer since he graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music in 2018. He has won prizes in several international competitions, has toured extensively throughout the south coast of England with his programme 'Impressions of Segovia', has become one of the most respected educators in the country and has been a regular tutor for many years at the prestigious Royal Greenwich Classical Guitar Festival held at Trinity Laban Conservatoire.
Come and be impressed by Kianush's extraordinary skill and talent when he performs at Christ Church Blacklands and St Andrew in Hastings on Sunday 15th June at 3pm. Admission free, donations taken and refreshments available after the performance.