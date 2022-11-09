The Borde Hill Christmas Market

Browse an inspiring selection of over 50 curated stalls selling locally produced food, drink and gifts for all the family, celebrating the very best of Sussex and the South-East.

Tempt your taste buds with delicious desserts from The Pudding Co, cheese and chutneys from Barties Sussex Faire and artisan chocolate from The Resident Pheasant and Rowdy & Fancy's - not to mention award-winning gin from Ditchling Spirits, and authentic Italian produce including sparkling Prosecco and handmade panettone from family-run Sitalia Deli.

You'll be spoilt for choice with gift stalls selling everything from hand-crafted woodwork and ceramics, cosy homeware and candles, Christmas wreaths and decorations made using locally sourced materials, and organic skincare and aromatherapy products. For your four-legged friend, Happy Dog, Happy Planet will be offering superfood treats and ethically sourced accessories, while local artist Lisart, who specialises in pet portraits, will be available for commissions.

Food trucks will be located at the heart of the event offering delicious delights, including crepes and galettes from French Revolution, warming pizza from Landoughover and gourmet burgers by Ditch Brisket, not to mention festive favourites from luxury hot chocolate to mulled wine to help keep the chill at bay.

Inspired by the 3-part harmonies of the Andrews Sisters, vintage jazz trio The Three Penny Piece will provide the perfect festive backdrop to the weekend, singing old-time Christmas hits from the 1930’s, 40’s & 50’s. Their one-hour sets will take place at 11am and 1pm on both days of the Christmas Market.

To add to the festive family fun, children can take a ride on the mini carousel*, write their letter to Santa, find the hidden elves in the Rose Garden or explore the Adventure Playground in the Garden.

Tickets: Adults - £5.00, Members and Children - Free. Pre-booking recommended at www.bordehill.co.uk/event/christmas-market

*Carousel rides are £2.50 per child

