Kids activities at CPRE Sussex Countryside Day

From roasting marshmallows to making clay creatures, charity event offers a host of activities for nature lovers of all ages.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young nature lovers are invited to get hands-on experience of the countryside at this year’s CPRE Sussex Countryside Day.

The event, which returns to the Knepp Estate this September, offers an opportunity for children to learn more about the natural world around them through fun, hands-on activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities throughout the day include clay creature creation, lantern making and leaf printing.

Meeting the animals at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day 2024

For children aged eight-plus there will also be bookable sessions.

In the morning, get your toasting forks ready for fire lighting and marshmallows. In the afternoon, join Brighton University for the chance to make model houses and anthotypes.

Celebrating the countryside

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “At CPRE Sussex we want everyone to celebrate the countryside. Creative activities and play are fantastic ways to introduce children to the wonders of the landscapes and nature which surround them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids get creative at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day 2024

"We hope families from across the county will join us for this fun-filled day.”

CPRE Sussex Countryside Day

The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day is at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, West Sussex, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 6.

As well as the children’s activities, the event also includes community stalls, guided walks and expert talks.

Entry is free with donations encouraged for events and a small charge for some children’s activities. Donations will help CPRE Sussex to continue to protect, promote and celebrate a greener future for Sussex.