Kids go free to the East Sussex Living History Festival this August Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Witness the sights, smells and sounds of medieval times at Michelham Priory near Hailsham this August Bank Holiday Weekend as we invite up to four kids to go free with a paying adult.

With combat, craft displays, archery, award-winning jester Devilstick Peat and his school of circus skills and lots more at this medieval moated island!

Brought to you by the team that presents the ever-popular Twelfth Night Tudor Wassail, the East Sussex Living History Festival comes to the beautiful grounds of Michelham Priory this August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make the most of our kids go free offer as up to four kids are given free admission when accompanied by a paying guest, making it a very affordable day out.

East Sussex Living History Festival.

Featuring a variety of living history encampments, each one is meticulously set up to recreate the atmosphere, activities, and daily life of their respective time period, from the 10th century through until the 16th century.

From medieval knights to Renaissance artisans, visitors can interact with historical reenactors who are passionate about bringing history to life. A fun and fascinating day out for the whole family, visitors can expect cookery, clothing, craft, medicine, weapons-production and much more.

It will be a chance for everyone attending to immerse themselves in the sights, smells, and sounds of times gone by. From the aroma of traditional food being cooked over an open fire to the clanging of blacksmiths’ hammers, every detail is designed to transport you to a different era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devilstick Peat will be entertaining the crowds with his unique blend of circus skills, magic tricks and comedy, as well as his Jester’s School of Jestering for kids to learn the tricks of the trade. Mythago Morris will also be captivating audiences as they tell ancient stories through traditional dance and breathtaking costumes.

East Sussex Living History Festival.

There will also be a chance to try your hand at axe throwing and archery, meet Mark Colyer and DOG the Duck and have fun in the Kid’s Corner.

Tickets for the Living History Festival also include entry to the property, meaning that visitors can also explore the historic Michelham Priory, founded by Augustinian canons in 1229, and its seven acres of stunning gardens and historic buildings.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome on a short lead (grounds-only). Bring a picnic or enjoy a bite to eat in the on-site cafe. Ample free parking is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Stewart, Acting CEO of Sussex Past, said: “Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply curious about the past, the East Sussex Living History Festival at Michelham Priory promises to be an unforgettable day out. It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to learn about history in an engaging and interactive way.

East Sussex Living History Festival - Spectators watch the combat displays on offer.

"They can participate in various activities, try on historical costumes, and witness demonstrations of ancient crafts and skills. Don’t miss this chance to travel through time and gain a deeper understanding of how life might have been throughout the ages.”

Suitable for all ages, the Living History Festival weekend takes place over August 24, 25 and 26 from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets are £13 for adults, £12 for seniors and up to four children go free when accompanied by a paying guest. Additional child tickets can be purchased upon arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to book tickets, please visit: https://sussexpast.co.uk/event/east-sussex-living-history-festival/

August 24-26, Michelham Priory House & Gardens, Upper Dicker, Hailsham BN27 3QS