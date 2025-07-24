Kids Sew machine workshop in Eastbourne - learn to make a scrunchie

Join us for a scrunchie making morning. Learn how to use a sew machine to create your very own scrunchies.

Sew a scrunchie on a sewing machine (Age 8+)

Join us for a scrunchie making morning. Learn how to use a sew machine to create your very own scrunchies. We will have a choice of fabric and sizes for you to choose from as well as sewing machine to use. You will leave with at least one scrunchie and the instructions to make more at home.

All materials and tools will be provided.

If you need glasses please bring them with you.

Tie or clip long hair back and wear closed toe shoes.

Learn to make a scrunchie

This kids beginner course is run from our brand new studio in Eastbourne, to book and for directions visit www.maker-studio.co.uk or pop into the shop at 52 Ocklynge road, Eastbourne, BN21 1PR

Your tutor - Lauren

Lauren runs Sew Cosy Patterns with her sister Caitlin. Together they design and create sewing patterns, kits and accessories as well as running courses both in person and online.

Lauren believes that sewing should be enjoyable and easy, she loves sharing her passion for making and helping people to become more confident using sewing machines.