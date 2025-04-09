King of the Waltz André Rieu’s 75th birthday celebration coming to Sussex cinemas

By Eliza MacPherson
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
The Dream Continues is to be a trip down musical memory lane and feature performances from across the globe

André Rieu, one of the most beloved classical music performers of all time, is bringing The Dream Continues, a special cinema event celebrating his 75th birthday, to Sussex cinemas from the 12th April onwards.

The event will feature a range of André’s favourite global performances, taking audiences on a trip down a very musical memory lane as they tour the globe with his Johann Strauss Orchestra, visiting New York, Vienna, Sydney and more.

A particularly special moment comes when André reminisces with his brother Robert about their youth in the church choir in Maastricht, before they perform the moving ‘Pie Jesu’.

The Dream Continues is hosted by Good Morning Britain and Classic FM’s Charlotte Hawkins

The Dream Continues is hosted by Good Morning Britain and Classic FM’s Charlotte Hawkins, who talks with André about his incredible journey, treasured memories and personal anecdotes.

Featuring performances including ‘Una Paloma Blanca’, ‘Music of the Night’, and ‘I Will Survive’, it’s going to be one spectacular birthday party.

For screenings and tickets: www.andreincinemas.com

