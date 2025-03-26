Laker Trade Morning is under construction in Pulborough
The Team at Laker Builders Merchant in Pulborough are excited to invite local tradespeople and DIY'ers to their upcoming Trade Morning on Friday the 4th April, from 9 AM to 12 PM.
The event will offer a fantastic opportunity to meet leading suppliers, enjoy exclusive giveaways, and participate in interactive games and live demonstrations!
Expect a vibrant and informative morning as top industry suppliers showcase the latest products and innovations, providing insights and expert advice.
And that’s not all—attendees will be treated to a free bacon sandwich, courtesy of Mike’s Posh Nosh, the on-site gourmet burger van.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, April 4th, 2024
Time: 9 AM – 12 PM
Location: Laker Builders Merchant, Station Approach, Pulborough, RH20 1AQ